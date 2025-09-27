Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Purchases 315 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.