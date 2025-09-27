Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

