Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.21 ($4.92) and traded as high as GBX 380 ($5.09). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 373.60 ($5.01), with a volume of 183,489 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 380 to GBX 330 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 470 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 380.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £912.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,358.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 368.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 17.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Vesuvius had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vesuvius plc will post 51.3945695 EPS for the current year.

Vesuvius Company Profile

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

