Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) & Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Head-To-Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivopower International and Ascent Solar Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivopower International $20,000.00 2,365.74 -$46.70 million N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies $40,000.00 150.21 -$9.13 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vivopower International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivopower International N/A N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies N/A -216.56% -98.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Vivopower International and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.8% of Vivopower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Vivopower International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vivopower International has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vivopower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Vehicles segment designs and builds electric battery conversion kits to replace internal combustion engines for customers in the mining, infrastructure, utilities, and government services sectors. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment engages in the design, evaluation, sale, and implementation of renewable energy infrastructure. The Solar Development segment comprises solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

