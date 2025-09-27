Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,217 Shares of VAREX IMAGING $VREX

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VAREX IMAGING were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAREX IMAGING by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,779,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after buying an additional 481,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VAREX IMAGING by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,640,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 106,412 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of VAREX IMAGING by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,122,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VAREX IMAGING by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 86,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of VAREX IMAGING by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter.

VAREX IMAGING Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $12.06 on Friday. VAREX IMAGING has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $500.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAREX IMAGING ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. VAREX IMAGING had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.32 million. VAREX IMAGING has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VAREX IMAGING will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VREX. Wall Street Zen lowered VAREX IMAGING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of VAREX IMAGING in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

VAREX IMAGING Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

