Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

FB Financial stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.93. FB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

