Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Finn bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.11 per share, with a total value of $81,165.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,330. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $176.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

