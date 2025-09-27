Voya Investment Management LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,272,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,207,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 558,046 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,178,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 677,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $41,116.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,004 shares in the company, valued at $378,743.28. This represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.78 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

