Voya Investment Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $52.17.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $317.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.