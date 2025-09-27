Voya Investment Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $52.17.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- What is a support level?
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.