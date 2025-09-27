Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. $NATH

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.
Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $109.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $445.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.39.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 143.21% and a net margin of 15.74%.The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter.
Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nathan’s Famous
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.