Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 4,325 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,925,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 647,164 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,577,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,250,000 after purchasing an additional 461,976 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,538,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 323,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,586,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 219,261 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,021 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

In related news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,616.94. This represents a 84.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

