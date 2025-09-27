Wall Street Zen Downgrades JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

JFrog Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FROG stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. JFrog has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,920,160.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,899,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,543,443.84. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $2,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,154,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,737,480.33. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 528,748 shares of company stock worth $24,783,511. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

