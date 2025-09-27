Wall Street Zen Upgrades Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Strong-Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $81.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $78.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. The trade was a 80.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $728,023.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,219.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,448 over the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

