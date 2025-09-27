Wall Street Zen Upgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,069,710 shares of company stock valued at $38,480,848. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $6,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

