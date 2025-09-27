Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 117,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 98,195.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $47.10 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

