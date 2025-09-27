Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,335 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,335 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 407.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $65.31.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

