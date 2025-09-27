Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF $JSMD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 685.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $602.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.17. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $87.31.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.