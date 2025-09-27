Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.89 and traded as low as $71.19. Weis Markets shares last traded at $72.77, with a volume of 162,475 shares trading hands.

Weis Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

