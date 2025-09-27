West Branch Capital LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

