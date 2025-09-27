West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $100.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.