West Branch Capital LLC Sells 6,491 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Baring Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 134,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

