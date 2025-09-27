West Branch Capital LLC Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.77 and its 200-day moving average is $295.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

