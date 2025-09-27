Western Financial Corp CA Has $372,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.48. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

