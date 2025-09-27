Western Financial Corp CA Sells 1,055 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,448,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 826,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,821 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6,246.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $74.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

