WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.94 and traded as high as $33.95. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 95,689 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

