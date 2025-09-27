Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

WOR has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. CJS Securities upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $303.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres acquired 10,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 95,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,995.80. The trade was a 11.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,323,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

