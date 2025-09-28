1,010 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,027,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 407,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 291,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.31.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

