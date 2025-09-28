10,570 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Purchased by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

MUB stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

