13,644 Shares in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,703.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

