14,134 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Powell Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Powell Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Powell Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Powell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Powell Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL stock opened at $290.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.49. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $286.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.69 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,618. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,201. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

