15,830 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

