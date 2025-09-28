31,970 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Acquired by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $19.62.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Read More
