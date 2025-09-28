466 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

