5,081 Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Bought by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE NHI opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $84.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

National Health Investors Increases Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The company had revenue of $70.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 117.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

