685 Shares in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF $MAGS Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 779,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 362,353 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its position in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.