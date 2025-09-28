7,889 Shares in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JEMA Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 404,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period.

Shares of JEMA opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

