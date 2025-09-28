8,801 Shares in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM Purchased by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,778,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

