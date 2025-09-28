AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,615 Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF $TDSB

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Free Report) by 583.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough.

