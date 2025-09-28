AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BBHY

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBHY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,528,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after buying an additional 78,952 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 564,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBHY stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $461.17 million, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

