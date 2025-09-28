Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.1% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 23.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 23.2% in the second quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.4% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 81.4% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $602.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $576.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

