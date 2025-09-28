Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Position Raised by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

