Altus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,489 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,085.7% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $330.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $334.44. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.05.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
