Amarillo National Bank Has $88.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $647.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $670.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.