Analyzing Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) & Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) and Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capri and Destination Maternity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri 0 8 5 0 2.38 Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 0.00

Capri presently has a consensus target price of $24.08, indicating a potential upside of 21.12%. Given Capri’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capri is more favorable than Destination Maternity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

84.3% of Capri shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Capri shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Destination Maternity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capri and Destination Maternity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri -26.73% -53.50% -6.67% Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capri and Destination Maternity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri $4.44 billion 0.53 -$1.18 billion ($9.41) -2.11 Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Destination Maternity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capri.

Summary

Capri beats Destination Maternity on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value. The A Pea in the Pod brand is a contemporary, fashion-forward assortment including a curated selection of exclusive designer labels at premium pricing, offering the mom2be fashionable maternity pieces that reflect her uncompromising sense of style in both casual and career apparel. The Destination Maternity brand relates to a selection of fashion offers all three brands, plus skincare, fitness, and nutritional products to pamper the pregnant woman. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

