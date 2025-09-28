Analyzing Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 4.54% 11.34% 4.43% Spire Global -98.42% -492.01% -37.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Spire Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $11.54 billion 0.95 $550.00 million $13.36 20.90 Spire Global $110.45 million 3.15 -$102.82 million ($3.48) -3.21

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Ingalls Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Huntington Ingalls Industries and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 5 3 0 2.22 Spire Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus target price of $264.43, indicating a potential downside of 5.32%. Spire Global has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 62.78%. Given Spire Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Spire Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in-service the U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, the company provides C5ISR systems and operations; application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; live, virtual, and constructive solutions; unmanned, autonomous systems; and fleet sustainment; and critical nuclear operations. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

