Analyzing ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) & Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Predictive Oncology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $17.59 million 5.50 -$21.69 million ($0.68) -3.08 Predictive Oncology $1.62 million 5.47 -$12.66 million ($3.05) -0.25

Predictive Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Predictive Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Predictive Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -122.10% -40.62% -22.19% Predictive Oncology -587.31% -722.01% -167.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Predictive Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Predictive Oncology 0 1 0 0 2.00

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.93%. Given ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

Summary

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies beats Predictive Oncology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes. The company also offers syngeneic cell line for immunization and screening; and peptide production for subsequent antibody discovery campaign. In addition, it provides B cell select platform which allows for the interrogation of animal antibody repertoire; screening of the immune repertoire of rabbits and chickens and select the desired antibody directly from the B cells; single step hybridoma, a semi-solid media to grow mouse and rat hybridomas; and DeepDisplay, a combination of transgenic animal platform and custom IPA phage display antibody selection. The company also offers phage display, a custom immune libraries from multiple species; and CAR development, an adaptable antibody which allows the inclusion of functional data early in the screening funnel. Further, it provides silico developability, a profiling toolset for antibody lead candidates; and vitro analytical tools for the study of various critical quality attributes. Additionally, the company offers LucinaTech, an antibody humanization to identify essential framework and CDR residues; antibody affinity maturation for therapeutic and diagnostic application; and antibody chimerization for cloning and production of variable antibody domain. It also provides Eurofins preclinical services; hybrid service model, a service model designed to reduce time and risk with custom technologies and applications; and breadth and depth to accelerate assay development, screening cascades, drug candidate validation, and new biotherapeutic concepts. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About Predictive Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples. It operates through four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment provides services that include the application of AI, collaboration projects, and clinical testing. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using a self-contained automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.