Apparel Stocks To Follow Now – September 25th

Get alerts:

lululemon athletica, NIKE, and Target are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell clothing, footwear and related fashion accessories. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to consumer spending trends, brand strength and seasonal demand cycles, with performance influenced by factors such as supply-chain efficiency, fashion trends and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

See Also