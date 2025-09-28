Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 468 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,437,000 after buying an additional 913,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

