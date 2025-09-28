Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $213,000 Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ TBIL opened at $50.00 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

