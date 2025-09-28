Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in CAE Inc $CAE

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CAE were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.5% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CAE in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

